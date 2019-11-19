The Speaker of the House of Representatives has sworn in three members who replaced lawmakers sacked by various courts.
At the plenary on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila supervised the oath-taking conducted for Samson Okwu (Benue), Obinna Chidoka (Anambra) and Chinedu Ogah (Ebonyi) by the Clerk to the House, Patrick Giwa.
