



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday frowned at the Supreme Court ruling on President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate.





The apex court had ruled that Buhari was right not to have submitted his certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





It stated this while giving reasons for dismissing the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.





According to the court, Buhari was eminently qualified to contest the last presidential election.

The court held that contrary to claim by the appellants, no law requires a candidate to submit his/her academic certificates to the electoral umpire before being allowed to contest an election.





The Supreme Court also held that the constitution does not require one to possess a secondary school certificate to be qualified to run for the presidency.





It added that schooling up to secondary school, without possessing the result of the final examination was sufficient.





However, Omokri lamented that such ruling could further push Nigerians youths away from education.





In a tweet, the former Presidential aide wrote: “‘General @MBuhari was right not to have submitted his certificates to INEC – Supreme Court





“Do you now see the problem with Nigeria? You are right not to submit your certificate. And we expect our youths to value education?”