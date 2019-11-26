



A medical report the National Correctional Service (NCS) presented to a federal high court in Abuja on Monday showed that Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reforms Task Force (PRTF), is fit to stand trial.





Maina had been using ill health as an excuse to delay his trial.





On November 5, Okon Abang, the presiding judge, ordered the deputy comptroller of the NCS in charge of medicals and welfare to ascertain the true health status of the defendant.





Maina, who is standing trial on allegations of money laundering, has frequently appeared in court with the aid of walking sick.





He was wheeled into the court on November 7. On November 21, Francis Orasanye, his lawyer, informed the court that his client was bleeding from his nose.





However, at the resumed trial on Monday, M.S. Abubakar, the prosecution counsel, informed the court that Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on November 20, 2019, received a comprehensive report on Maina’s medical status from the prison service.





He said in the report signed by Remi Ojo, an assistant comptroller general (medical) of the service, only stated that Maina, 45 years old, has slight malaria and high blood pressure.





The report said Maina was suffering from high blood pressure but it has been brought under control.





“Maina vital organs are working normal. He is fit to stand trial.”





Consequently, Okon Abang, the judge, ordered the prosecution to serve the defence team with the report.



