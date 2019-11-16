



Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa, says the ongoing governorship election in the state is a sad commentary on Nigeria’s democracy.





The governor said this after casting his vote at ward 2, polling unit 5, Tori-Orua in Sagbama local government area of the state, on Saturday.





”Today is a sad commentary on our nation’s democracy, ” he said.





He alleged that APC thugs hijacked electoral materials and were protected by the military.





The governor said election is not taking place in Nembe, Southern Ijaw and some other areas.





He said the APC is hungry to make the nation a one-party state.





Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan decried the delay in the commencement of voting at his polling unit in Otuoke.





He said it was an indictment on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



