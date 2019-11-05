



Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said it is impossible to stop kidnapping in the country because it has been “commercialised”.Wike said this when Rotary International District 9141 paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.He said since kidnapping had become business in the country it could only be reduced.The governor said, “It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria; it is now business. It has been commercialised.“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner the government to ensure that we reduce it to the bare minimum. But it cannot be totally eradicated.”From security reports, according to him, people aged between 16 and 22 are those involved in kidnapping.Wike said, “Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicised. But today, it is negatively affecting all states.“A few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge.”He called on Rotary Nigeria to embark on a campaign to educate young people on the dangers of cultism and kidnapping.The governor urged everyone in the country to be conscious of their environment and take measures to protect themselves.According to him, kidnappers always use co-workers, family members and associates as informants.He commended Rotary Nigeria for its contribution to the development of the state. Wike assured the group that the state government would continue to partner them to achieve developmental goals.He also said the state government would continue to protect life and property, health, education and vital social services by investing heavily in them.The District Governor of Rotary International District 9141, Nze Anizor, described the governor as a rare leader, who contributed to the development of the state.He congratulated Wike on his re-election, describing his victory as an opportunity for him to do more for Rivers people.