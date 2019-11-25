



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, has disclosed that the group would make a case for Onyema by meeting those involved in the case of the Air Peace boss in the US.





Kanu assured that he would defend embattled Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, in the United States, US, despite lying against IPOB.





Recall that we had earlier reported that Kanu accused Onyema of lying agains





Kanu said: “He will be the last Amnesty we shall Grant to anybody who lies against IPOB or myself.





“We shall defend Allen Onyema and he will be the last Amnesty we shall Grant to anybody who lies against IPOB or myself.





“I will meet with people that matters most in this case in the USA. And if the FBI fails to Investigate the names we are going to submit to them, then we shall start a case of victimization with them.”





The US State Department of Justice (DoJ), in a statement posted on its website on Friday, said Air Peace Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, has also been charged with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.





But, reacting, Onyeama said all money transferred to the US went through the CBN, adding that the allegations were false and were in no way in line with his character as a person and as a businessman.