The Cort of Appeal sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has affirmed the victory of Rochas Okorocha, as the Senator representing Imo West senatorial district.

The lead judge, R.A Ada, who read the judgment pointed out that the appeals filed by Senator Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) against Okorocha lacked merit.

Details later…





