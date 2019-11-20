Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he won’t act like a coward for fear of death. According to him, he will continue to raise the alarm when things are not right in the country.Obasanjo said these at the two-day interactive session of the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat held at the Youth Development Centre, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.The former army officer, who spoke at the event on Monday and Tuesday, said his major concern was to build leaders who would lead Africa to the Promised Land.He said God had favoured him to live long after serving as Head of State and President of the country.Obasanjo said the purpose of the retreat was to facilitate the release of the creative energies of young people.He said African youths needed to interact with their leaders.The ex-military ruler however advised the youths to made individual and collective sacrifices to make Africa a great continent.Obasanjo said, “I ‘m not afraid of death at my age. God has favoured me and I appreciate God’s blessings on me over these years.“My concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa. My greatest concern is tomorrow and that tomorrow begins today.”