New York, Barely 48 hours after the Democrats-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee concluded its two-week public hearing on impeachment, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Saturday lashed out at his accusers, saying he is not afraid of being indicted by the inquiry.Guiliani whose name was mentioned multiple times by Department of State officials who testified at the hearings was said to be running shadow foreign policy at the behest of the President for his (Trump) personal political interest.The former mayor of New York City, spoke in an interview with Fox News on the heels of Trump’s telephone interview on Fox and Friends the previous day.For the umpteenth time, Trump took a swipe at the impeachment hearings, declaring he was ready to face the Senate trial, even as he described Guiliani as a “great lawyer.”The former United States District Attorney of Southern New York whose two associates are facing criminal charges of funneling foreign money into U.S. election campaign funds, dismissed fears of being dragged into the alleged crime.“You think I’m afraid?” Giuliani said. “You think I get afraid? I did the right thing. I represented my client in a very, very effective way. I was so effective that I discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press has been covering up for three or four years.”“I’ve seen things written like he’s going to throw me under the bus,” he said in reference to media comments about him and his close relationship with Trump.“When they say that, I say he isn’t, but I have insurance.”“This is ridiculous,” he added. “We are very good friends. He knows what I did was in order to defend him, not to dig up dirt on Biden.”He however clarified in a tweet that the term “insurance” referred to files in his possession containing details of former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged wrong doings while in office. He said the files would be made public if he (Guiliani) “disappeared.”Testimonies of top diplomats during the public hearings linked Giuliani with Trump’s request to have Ukrainian government announce an investigation of a gas company, Burisma, where Hunter Biden, the ex-VP’s son was a director in 2004. Trump demanded this from the Ukrainian President in exchange for the release of U.S. military aid which the Congress had approved months earlier.Giuliani was also said to have launched smeared television campaign on former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, which eventually led to her sudden removal from office in May over her perceived disapproval of Giuliani involvement in Ukraine issue.Democrats in the Congress subsequently launched the impeachment inquiry to establish that the United States President invited a foreign government to interfere in U.S. election in order to gain a political advantage over a potential opponent.Giuliani described Biden’s defense of his son’s involvement in the Ukrainian gas company as aa “poor impersonation of the Godfather.”“You’d have to be a fool to not know your son was under investigation,” he said, adding that Biden was “lying.”He accused the media and certain political individuals of making him a scapegoat.“Damn it, the mafia couldn’t kill me, your colleagues are not going to kill me!”In response to former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s description of him as a “hand grenade.”Giuliani said, “For John to say I’m a hand grenade, then he’s an atomic bomb.”He insisted that everything he did involving Ukraine was done in good faith as a defense lawyer.“I didn’t go tell the White House(about) what I was doing as a defense lawyer,” Giuliani said.“I did it privately. What I did there had nothing to do with his foreign policy, good or bad. I didn’t get involved in foreign policy. I was involved in gathering very, very significant evidence to exculpate my client.”Speaking on his closeness to Trump, Guiliani enthused, “You can assume I talked to him early and often and have a very, very good relationship with him.”