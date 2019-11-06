



Olalekan Raheem, a resident electoral commissioner (REC) nominee, says he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Raheem from Osun state said this on Tuesday while being screened by the senate committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





The nominee told the committee that he contested for Osogbo local government chairmanship position in 2013.





“I am a member of APC and I contested for the chairmanship of Osogbo local government in 2013,” he said.

“In 2015, I moved on to study psychology at the University of Ibadan. I had the card then when I had the intention of contesting. I was a DG of a contestant in 2017. I was part of the campaign. I am no longer a card carrying member since I left to go back to school. I have not been attending political functions again.”





Kabiru Gaya, chairman of the committee, said: “The petition shows you with pictures of a party.”





Responding, the nominee said: “I don’t have any sympathy for any political party again.”





Thereafter, Gaya said his screening exercise was “successful”.





“If there is any more information, especially the petition, we will seek for details -if there is none, you can consider yourself successful,” the chairman said.





“If there is any problem, we will also let you know.”





