BBNaija Season Four Housemate, Khafi Kareem, says she has been restored to her Police job in the United Kingdom.Khafi returned to the UK last week, UK Mirror has reported.The medium reports that, in her first interview following a meeting with her superior officers, “PC Kareem confirmed she will be going back on the beat.”She was reported to have said: “Work has been really great, we’ve been speaking and communicating, they asked me when I’d be coming back to work.“I’m not sure when I’m going to go back yet — I want to get back as soon as possible, I’m passionate about keeping London safer.”Kareem, 29, had appeared in publicity pictures alongside Met Commissioner Cressida Dick celebrating female recruitment.But she caused outrage among senior officers by appearing on the African version of the reality TV show without permission.Following her entry into the house in June this year, the Met issued a bruising statement confirming Kareem had asked for permission to appear on the show but was denied and that she had chosen to accept a place in the house “without authority.”Meanwhile, Khafi marked her 30th birthday on Sunday, with fellow housemate, Gedoni, celebrating wishing her well.