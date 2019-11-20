



Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, says he remains an obedient son to Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He said this while responding to Oshiomhole’s allegation that he had betrayed him.





When the national chairman of the ruling party hosted some of his supporters at his Iyahmo residence in hometown in Edo on Tuesday, he said he found it hard to believe that Shuaibu would turn against him despite helping him.





But reacting through Musa Ebomhiana, his chief press secretary, Shaibu said the deputy governor respects Oshiomhole as his godfather.

“He could not have betrayed him in any way. Rather, in all sense of responsibility, I will say that the Deputy Governor is following the path set by his political godfather,” the statement read.





“As a father, he taught him that no man is God and that no man can determine the destiny of his fellow man. He also taught him that the people should lead politically





“As an obedient son and a good student of Oshiomhole school of politics, the deputy governor will not deviate from these. In view of this, I don’t want to believe that our leader and National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that his political son and deputy governor of Edo State betrayed him for whatever reason. Our chairman may have been misquoted.”



