Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Ekiti State Government says the maiden edition of the Ikogosi-Ekiti 10km marathon race will hold on Dec. 14.The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Michael Awopetu, disclosed this on Tuesday to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.Awopetu, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Yemi Owoseni, said about 2,000 participants were expected to participate in the event.The commissioner explained that the focus was to ensure youth participation, adding that participation forms will be made available in higher institutions across the Nigeria to encourage interested youths.He explained further that aside the availability of forms nationwide it would also be accessed on the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative website, though yet to be released.The commissioner assured that there would be adequate security measures for both participants and spectators during the event.He added that about 200 technical volunteers made up of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members would also be recruited to assist in coordinating the event.The commissioner appealed for the support of people in the state for the success of the marathon.He said the programme was part of efforts of the Fayemi-led administration to boost youth development and return the state back to its pride of place.