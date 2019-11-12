



Nasiba, daughter of Sani Dauda, a former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, says Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), is harassing her family.





In an interview with TheCable on Tuesday, Nasiba said her family was being targetted over her refusal to remain in a legally dissolved marriage with Abubakar Musa, her ex-husband whom she claims is a childhood friend of the IGP.





She said she kept things to herself about her ex-husband until Monday when policemen came to arrest her father and her elder brother.





According to her, the policemen, who reportedly acted on the directive of the IGP, could not produce any warrant to effect the arrest.





“They came over to the house with no warrant but a petition they claim was from my ex-husband,” she said.





“In the petition, he accused my dad of taking me away from him and marrying me off to someone else illegally. But this is not true. The marriage was dissolved at the court, and I got the divorce certificate.





“My ex-husband has chosen to humiliate me and my family. The IG sent five police vans to pick up my father, his lawyer and the judge that treated the case while he was praying in the mosque. They wanted to take me and my husband, but we weren’t around.





“Prior to that, the commissioner of police, Ali Aji Janga ,called my father and told him the IG has asked him to arrest him based on a petition sent by my ex-husband that my father has married me off to another man while he’s still married to me. But the CP told my father that he has advised the IG that this not a criminal offence and should not be treated as such. The IG insisted and told him to act on his instructions. My father is still at the police station with no arrest warrant and no explanation.”





Nasiba said she had left the marriage due to physical and emotional abuse, as her ex-husband assaulted her in ways no one could imagine.





“I don’t know why the IG is making this a criminal offence. I know my ex-husband is a childhood friend of the IG and he was also instrumental in his appointment as IG, but if the IG wants him married, he should marry off his own daughters to him,” she said.





She added that her father and others are still being detained at the special anti robbery squad (SARS) office at the Kaduna state police command.





Frank Mba, force public relations officer, was not available for comment at the time this report was filed.





Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, said he was attending a training outside the state when contacted for comments.



