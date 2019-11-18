



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Kogi State, Musa Wada, has lambasted the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu over the conduct of Saturday’s poll.





Wada said both the INEC Chairman and IGP Adamu would account to God and the people of the state for their roles in the just concluded election.





In a press conference on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital, Wada claimed that people of the state have been weeping since Governor Yahaya Bello was declared winner of the Saturday’s election.





Wada said: “The people of Kogi were horrified, brutalized and dehumanized. There have been weeping across the state since the announcement of another four years of Yahaya Bello.





“We, therefore, stand with the people of Kogi to state without equivocation that this brigandage and stealing of our mandate cannot stand.





“We will never despair but remain strong in our determination to retrieve the mandate freely given to us by the people in their desire for a change. We will pursue this course to its logical conclusion within the confines of the law of this country.





“We commend the people of Kogi state for their resilience in the face of all intimidation. They showed, once again, that nobody can suppress their will at any time.





“Our campaign mourns our compatriots that were killed by the APC; their blood demand for justice and we will ensure that they did not die in vain.





“Above all, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, will surely account to God and the people for the roles they played in this election; if not in this world, then certainly in the hereafter.





“We therefore call on all Nigerians to stand with the people of Kogi state at this trying time as they quest for the restoration of their mandate in this election.”



