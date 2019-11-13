If looks could kill..Caption this photo featuring Bobrisky and a non-fan 12:11 PM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email The photo was shared by Bobrisky as he boarded a Dubai bound flight. See a closeup picture below showing the look the man gave him... Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.