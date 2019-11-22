



President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the reports that he is seeking a third term.





Buhari said this on Friday at a meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.





“I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term,” the president said.





“Beside the age, I swore by the holy book that I would go by the constitution and the constitution said two terms. I know that I’m in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I’m not going to ask for anybody’s vote.”

The president said history would not be fair to members of the ruling party if the APC collapses after his second term.





“Every member of NEC from today should reposition himself or herself to make sure that you have dominated your constituencies politically. The aim is that history will not be fair to us if outrightly if the APC collapses at the end of this term,” he said.





“History will be fair to us if APC remains strong and not only hold the centre but make gains.”



