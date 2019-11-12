Superstar actress, Omotola is undoubtedly one of the most revered role interpreters in Nigeria. The Nollywood diva in a recent chat on Rubbin Minds stated that she hasn’t been starring in movies lately because she cannot act in a movie where she will not get royalties in her contract.The actress fondly called ‘Omo Sexy’ also added that Nollywood is disorganized and lacks structure. Omotola said she is proud that a lot of learned people are in the movie industry now and that the standard has increased.“It is really hitting me, how disorganized my industry is and how much we have not done structurally. I know there are people who are very intelligent in this industry but somehow, we have not just coordinated ourselves. Individually, some of us are doing very well but as a body we are not.“So I have decided to fall back. I am not doing movies for now because most times when I talk to producers, I tell them since I acted ‘Ije’ every movie I have acted had royalties in my contract. So if you are not going to put royalties in my contract, I am not going to do your movie. You don’t just pay me off and go.“If I die tomorrow, let my children to have something to hold on to,” she said.Speaking further, the filmmaker said it is irresponsible that actors will allow themselves to be used and dumped by producers.“I think it is irresponsible that we are doing this or that we are allowing people to do this to us.”When asked if actors demanding royalties is sustainable in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. She expressed confidence that, “It is very sustainable.”