



Okon Abang, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja, says he was deeply touched when he saw Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), brought into the court on a wheelchair.





Maina, who is standing trial on 12 counts of money laundering, was wheeled into the court by two prison officials on Thursday.





He was first arraigned on October 25, and he pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.





Although Abang failed to hear Maina’s application for bail, he said he was moved by the defendant’s condition.

“When I saw him this morning, I was deeply touched. I would have on my own even adjourned the matter seeing him in this condition,” Abang said.





At the last proceeding, a letter explaining Maina’s absence due to ill health was sent to the court.





The judge explained that he reserved his ruling due to “heavy workload” on the court.





“On account of the heavy workload on this honourable court, the court shall reserve ruling on the bail application,” he said.





“The ruling is not ready. The court will give another date at the close of work today.”





Maina was first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).