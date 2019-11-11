



Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo state, has called on his supporters across the country to remain calm, because he is still in charge of the state.





Reacting to the various reports on the proceedings of the court on the election which brought him into office, Makinde said no judge ruled against him.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election but Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged Makinde’s victory at the tribunal.





He had asked the tribunal to annul Makinde’s victory and order a fresh election but the panel struck out his appeal.





Muhammed Sirajo, the presiding judge, said the testimonies presented by the petitioners could not be relied upon.





However, Adelabu headed to the appeal court which on Monday ruled that Makinde did not secure majority of lawful votes in the election, saying the exercise was tainted by over-voting and failure to comply with the provision of electoral act.





But the court neither sacked the governor nor ordered a fresh poll.





However, the pronouncement sparked jubilation in the camp of Adelabu, leading to reports that the APC candidate had been declared winner of the election.





Responding in a statement, Makinde accused the opposition of misleading the public.





“It is pre mature for anyone to wish that a landslide victory can just be upturned. Although, they may wish that such happens, but it won’t ever happen. The mandate was freely given to him by the good people of Oyo State,” he said in a statement.





“There is really nothing to worry about because, all they, the opposition are planning is already in the public… the judiciary is credible and won’t allow itself to be used against the will of the Oyo State.





“I urge you all to go about your normal businesses, we won’t be distracted in our quest to make Oyo State, a model State where good governance and leadership will be the order of the day.”