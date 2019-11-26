



Elvina Ibru, Nollywood actress, says she would love to meet her 2004 rapist, expressing confidence of seeing the armed robber again.





Ibru, who played the role of Mopelola in the blockbuster movie ‘Bling Lagosians’, said this during an interview with NAN on Monday. She also urged rape victims to speak out.





According to her, having experienced the ugly incident, there was a need for others to take a cue from what she had been through which suggested her advocacy group.





“I was raped by an armed robber in 2004, it wasn’t my fault and not an incident that warrants me taking up microphone about, so I set up an advocacy group to address it,” she said.





“The group is to manage the young and old ones who had been through the same ugly incident like me. I know if I had to go all out to media about the situation, it will fizzle out.





“However, it is not something I have been silent about; I don’t know the person that raped me, but I will meet him again, I know I will meet him.”





The multi-talented actor and writer urged Nollywood stakeholders to be professional in their conduct, adding that the industry needed the touch of core professionals.





“Although I can say that I am not a veteran in the movies because I just spiced up my acting recently, but I have been on stage for a long time,” she said.





“What I can bring to the table for my colleagues is that they must be professional with their jobs as much as possible.





“There are times that we need to up our games as actors, producers and other professions in the film making industry; we need to be professional and do things right.





“The fault in our movies did not just happen because we lack money, they also come with the way we handle things as professionals, though, money is also a big factor.





“There are other things that are attached to film making which we need to look at to move the industry forward.”





Ibru was a guest and an anchor at the 2019 Future Awards held that the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos Island.





Burna Boy toppled four of his colleagues to emerge winner of TFAA prize for music.



