Billionaire sensation, Teniola Apata a.k.a Teni the entertainer has stated that unknown to many, she has turned down many brand endorsement.Speaking in a chat with ‘TVC’s Your View’, the bubbly singer said:”I have turned down lot of brand endorsement. That’s not just who I am. I posted a video on Instagram, I was just having fun, it was a little vulgar. My mom called me and told me to take the video down. I was arguing and she said ‘That’s not who you are, take it down’. I took it down because I had a rethink. In the next 20 years, what do I want to be remembered for? My father built a legacy, twenty years after; he is still very much celebrated. When we die, we won’t be remembered for the money we made, but the impact we made”.Teni also shed light on what drives her as an entertainer.“If it were about the money, I would have done what everybody else wanted me to do. Someone once told me to be a little more sexy. If I become somebody else, I will be depressed that is why a lot of celebs are depressed”.