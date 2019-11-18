Actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has revealed that he has a calling to serve God.Recall that Yul recently survived an auto crash in June on his way from Lagos to the south-eastern part of the country. After his ordeal, he stated that his encounter brought him close to God.In the same vein, on Sunday 17th of November 2019 the 37-year-old said all that happened recently had left him in awe.“Back home in Lagos. After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up. So much is happening recently that has left me in awe. Indeed I have a calling to serve God. A pastoral calling,” he wrote.In a recent interview, the actor noted that Nigerians are not ready to fight for change,“Nigerians don’t engage the government enough. They are easily distracted by trivial issues. They pay more attention to those mundane things, and blame everyone else around them rather than engage the government.”