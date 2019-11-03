 I have been doing many surgeries low key- Bobrisky speaks on 'journey to transforming into a woman' | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Bobrisky has spoken on his journey to transforming into a woman which he describes as 'awesome'.

According to him, 'my journey transforming into a beautiful woman was awesome. Yes the procedure might have cost millions but am happy'.


He then went on to say, 'I have been doing many surgeries low key cos I don’t want drama. More surgeries coming through by this time next year I guess I want to contest for miss WORLD'.





