



Bobrisky has spoken on his journey to transforming into a woman which he describes as 'awesome'.





According to him, 'my journey transforming into a beautiful woman was awesome. Yes the procedure might have cost millions but am happy'.

He then went on to say, 'I have been doing many surgeries low key cos I don’t want drama. More surgeries coming through by this time next year I guess I want to contest for miss WORLD'.

