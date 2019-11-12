



The Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Ishaku Abbo has said that he bears no grudges against his predecessors, Binta Masi Garba for dragging him to the 2019 Election Petition Tribunal which he won. He also disclosed how he gave APC leaders money to organize rally for the female senator.





The lawmaker was reacting to the Court judgment which declared that “he won the former Senator with a margin of 18,000 votes in the National Assembly election,” noting that he would never utter inflammatory words against her.





Senator Abbo emphasised that the development of Adamawa North Senatorial District was paramount, hence, he placed that above personal interest while calling on the former female lawmaker to close ranks with him in that direction.





In a statement made available in Abuja on Tuesday by his media aide, Mr. Michael Bolden, the lawmaker expressed surprise that Senator Masi organised mob and dragged him to the tribunal with no consideration of his humane approach to her.

“I have been cautious on dealing with political opponents by restricting my supporters from uttering despicable words while on campaign trail.





“Recall that I contested the Senatorial seat of Adamawa North against Senator Binta Masi Garba and I won her with 18,000 votes which was not by my power.





“I recall that in 2017 campaign season, I never said anything negative against her or attacked her person because of politics.





“As surprising as this will sound, I gave money to APC leaders in my ward to mobilize people to welcome her and attend her rally during a campaign tour to Mulhall ward.





“I expected my Distinguished sister and now a Pastor to reciprocate my humane and loving gestures and accept the outcome of the election as the will of the people.





“I was surprised that Binta Garba Masi was the architect of organizing a mob against my name, dragged me to the election petitions tribunals, took me to the court of Appeal, saying I stole her mandate.





Abbo lamented the huge resources he used in hiring Senior lawyers, saying that he would have used the money in raising infrastructure in the Senatorial district.