I don’t understand the concept of spending so much money on burials.

Total waste to me!

A person’s life should be celebrated when he or she is alive to join in the celebration not in death.

Some1 once asked me for a loan of some millions to use & bury his father.

I was speechless — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) November 3, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Actor and movie director, Yul Edochie has averred that he doesn’t understand why people spend so much money on burials.Edochie in his social media post urged his fans to take care of their loved ones when they are alive, not when they are dead.He wrote on Twitter:” I don’t understand the concept of spending so much money on burials. Total waste to me! A person’s life should be celebrated when he or she is alive to join in the celebration not in death. Some1 once asked me for a loan of some millions to use & bury his father. I was speechless”.While some of his fans agreed with his statement, others were of the opinion that some burials need to be glamourous.A certain Instagram user wrote:” This is actually true. I attended 2 Akwa Ibom burials and was shocked at the simplicity of the events. Dem just gather, church service, pray, share rice for field there, carry the person go bury…everybody go house! Chineke!!! As an Anambra girl, I was shocked o! Our own dey start from Thursday o…we dey even carry music family by family, inlaw by inlaw….Atokwam o!!! Somebody that will not give u 5k when alive, will arrange ya corpse wit 2 Mill, kill cows on ur head, then renovate and paint house before bury u inside 500k casket. We still far”Another user with name @Churchilljnr said:” In my area most people only paint and renovate their family house when someone dies. But it’s our thing, no be we start am and no be we go stop am”The award winning actor also added that people should be celebrated when they are alive.“Celebrate people when they are alive, make them follow enjoy the groove”.