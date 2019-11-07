



Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor and son to Pete Edochie, has distanced himself from religious beliefs emphasising on the need for people to pray for their enemies.





The movie star took to his social media page on Wednesday to air his opinion on the issue.





One of the highlights of religious beliefs and teachings is forgiveness — which encourages people to overlook perceived evil deeds from others and consequently pray for them.





But the Nollywood actor expressed reservations for such belief, nothing that prayers made for one’s enemies do not work.

He said he only prays for people who wish him well.





“I don’t believe in praying for my enemies and wishing them well. You can’t be planning evil for me and I’ll be busy praying for you. Lie lie!! I wish you what you wish me. Simple. And everyday I’ll be firing psalm 35 and psalm 109 on your head,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

