Music executive, Tunji Bello a.k.a Teebillz has revealed that Tiwa Savage is still married to him.He made this known in a comment section after a blog shared a photo where Wizkid grabbed Tiwa’s bum on stage in Dubai.A naughty follower informed Teebillz of the development saying:Someone is molesting your babymama”In his reaction, the talent manager said:“Wife is different from babymama, if you have brain”.Recall that back in March 2018, it was widely reported that Teebillz filed for divorce from Tiwa Savage and relocated to the US.A source privy to the development was quoted as saying that “he has relocated to the US for a fresh start after working with Lanre Olusola”.In 2016, their marriage made headlines after Teebillz embarked on a lengthy Instagram rant which culminated in an attempt to commit suicide.The chief executive officer of 323 Entertainment was prevented from jumping from the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, Lagos by colleagues and bystanders.Tiwa married TeeBillz in 2013 and they have a son together.Teebillz’ latest revelation has put fans of Tiwa Savage and music pundits in a state of confusion. Only time will reveal the authenticity of his claim.