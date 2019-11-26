Fashionable actress and entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe has tagged the remaining days in 2019, days of enjoyment. Aigbe made this known via her Instagram page.“For the remaining days in this year, I am only available for enjoyment”.It is not exactly clear the kind of enjoyment Mercy is making reference to, but her statement has triggered a flood of comments on social media.When questioned about the source of her flamboyant lifestyle, Aigbe said she doesn’t make money from movies alone.“What drives me is the urge to succeed. I always want to be successful with whatever I do. I also have passion for acting and fashion, which are the things I do. People who follow me on social media can attest to the fact that I’m a very trendy person. Apart from acting, I have other streams of income. I am not a lazy person and I believe that I have not even achieved half of my dreams”, she said in a chat with newsmen.Asked the cost of her most expensive fashion item, the award winning actress said:” Refusing to disclose the cost of the most expensive item in her wardrobe, the Heaven on my Mind actress said, “I wouldn’t tell you the price of the most expensive item in my wardrobe before some people think I have so much money and thieves come calling. However, the costliest item in my wardrobe is a Rolex wrist watch.”