Instagram comedienne and actress, Lizzy Jay has said earning a degree was a tough one for her.The role interpreter stated that she wanted to be a medical doctor but ended up with a degree in Microbiology.In an interview with newsmen, Omo Ibadan said being a popular student came at a high price for her because lecturers would not give her preferential treatment.“Well, may be an upper credit. I don’t calculate my CGPA? Being a celebrity didn’t influence my grades at all. As a matter of fact, I had more problems in school because I am a celebrity. For any reason I had to miss a test, I couldn’t go to the lecturer to help out because they might say I’m taking advantage of my status.“I had more problems because I’m a known face. If I’m absent they always know. I wasn’t even close to my lecturers. Of course there were some sacrifices I had to make but I had to do my best to graduate. I just knew I can’t fail. I knew that failure was not an option for me. Though it was not easy to combine entertainment and schooling, at this level I couldn’t record another failure.’’She added, “If I have the opportunity to study medicine, I’ll still do it but not in Nigeria. I’m also planning to go for master’s.”Omo Ibadan who has impressive followership on her social media handles has also condemned people who don’t pay her for promoting their business on social media.“I’m not building a career to be poor,’’ she stated.