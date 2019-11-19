@TiwaSavage surprised me yesterday 😩😩 didn’t know she was on the plane, she stood up from where she was to come say hello to me!!! Thank you for honoring me. God will honor you❤️❤️❤️ November 19, 2019



I came to beg for any billion you are not using but too many people, shame catch me 🤣🤣🤣🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/pSesXDICpU November 19, 2019

Askamaya crooner, Teni the entertainer has recounted how Tiwa Savage honoured her on a plane.The chubby singer said in a tweet on Tuesday that she was surprised on Monday when Tiwa approached her on a flight to say ‘hello’.“@TiwaSavage surprised me yesterday didn’t know she was on the plane, she stood up from where she was to come say hello to me!!! Thank you for honoring me. God will honour you,” she said.Tiwa Savage replied her tweet and said she came to beg Teni for money. See her tweet below:Recall that popular sports analyst, Charles anazodo had a mild feud with Tiwa in October for ‘snubbing’ him and a colleague when she visited The Beat FM in Lagos for an interview.In a recent interview, Teni revealed why she praises prominent Nigerians in her songs.“I grew up being exposed to a lot of culture and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,” she said.