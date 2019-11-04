



The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has commended the contributions of the Public Complaints Commission to the fight against corruption.





Magu made the commendation in a goodwill message to the 2019 International Ombud Expo, on Wednesday October 30, 2019, at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

He stated that the organization has restored the hope of Nigerians, by contributing immensely in the fight against corruption.





He said, “I want to congratulate the chairman of the Public Complaints Commission and I believe this is one of the biggest ombudsmen gathering in the world, the biggest anti-corruption gathering.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday