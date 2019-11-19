



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has uncovered how a jailed fraudster masterminded an internet scam worth $100 million from prison.





The suspected fraudster is Hope Olusegun Aroke, a convicted internet scammer who is currently serving 24 years jail term.





The Lagos Zonal Office of the commission said on Monday that it uncovered that Aroke a convicted internet fraudster currently serving a 24 years jail term was still in active communication with other high valued targets.





The EFCC, in a statement said the high valued targets were currently being investigated by the Commission for various offences relating to computer fraud and money laundering.





“Investigation revealed that he masterminded the commission of internet scam worth over $100, 000, OOO (One hundred Million Dollars) whilst serving his jail term,” the EFCC said.





In 2016, Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikeja convicted and sentenced Aroke, then a 25-year-old undergraduate of Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia, to 24 years imprisonment for his involvement in an internet scam that fetched him N25m.



