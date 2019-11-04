



The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed how he dismantled “the devils” in the state’s Government House.





Ortom said his special devotion with God on a daily basis has helped him to dismantle “the devils” in the Government House.





He spoke on Sunday during a Special Thanksgiving Service organised in his honour by the Independent Print-Media Publishers Association of Nigeria (IPPAN), at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi.





According to Ortom: “Since my arrival, I have dedicated a special time on daily basis to be with God because He works in miraculous ways; those working against me are wasting their time and will never succeed.

“I have dismantled the devils in Benue Government House; they cannot come near us again. The devil does not have a place in our government house again.





“I am not afraid of any human being. I once heard that some people are planning to kill my security aides, kidnap me and dismember me parts by parts until I die, but I have told them that God will not allow that to happen.





“I have brought myself close to God; there is no turning back. When people plan against me, l will always floor them because God is with me.”





The governor also urged people of the state to exercise patience and judge his performance at the end of his second term.





“We are laying foundations that generations yet unborn will benefit. We appreciate what we have done so far; we are not rushing into making policies, we are taking our time.





“Even now, we have done series of projects, carried out an amnesty programme and implemented the anti-open grazing law. In Benue, herdsmen must obey the law and nobody is above the law,” he said.

