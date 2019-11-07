Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Moves by the some lawmakers in the House of Representatives to stop the post- Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination screening for university, polytechnic and College of Education admission seekers failed at plenary on Tuesday.The UTME conducts the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board while tertiary institutions, both public and private, conduct the post-UTME screening.The lawmakers had a long debate over a motion moved by Ademorin Kuye titled, ‘Need to Stop Post JAMB/UTME Examination in Nigeria’s Higher Institutions.’Kuye prayed the House to “urge all higher institutions to henceforth stop the post-UTME/JAMB screening” and to mandate the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to call a joint meeting of the Ministry of Education, JAMB and the National Universities Commission to resolve the issue.However, the lawmakers disagreed on the prayers and adopted the amendment made by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, that the House Committee on Tertiary Education and Services should meet with JAMB on the post-UTME issue.Kuye had said, “We should desist from being insensitive and lawless. Someone who scored 220, 230 or even 260 in JAMB’s UTME is not guaranteed admission in Nigeria.“The House in 2016 ordered the Ministry of Education and the NUC to ensure immediate abolition of post-UTME. The order was hailed by parents.This directive has yet to be allowed.”