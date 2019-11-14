



The house of representatives has endorsed the military’s operation positive identification, after calling for its suspension.





The lower legislative chamber approved the exercise on Thursday as recommended by its committee on army.





It, however, asked other internal security agencies to “take the lead” in the identification process.





The military had said the operation – a measure to tackle banditry and crime – would require Nigerians in parts of the country to provide proof of identity.





It will take place across the country between November 1 and December 23, 2019.





Owing to the outrage over the operation, the house of representatives had asked the military to suspend it pending investigation by its committee on army.





Most of the lawmakers who spoke on the matter had at the time kicked against the exercise.





But while considering the report of the committee at Thursday’s plenary session, the lawmakers said the military can now carry on with the exercise.





It, however, said it must be carried out “in collaboration with other relevant security agencies such as the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police Force.”





Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, had told the committee that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the military exercise.





He had said the operation, first launched in the north-east in September, is being extended nationwide to intercept Boko Haram insurgents who had relocated from their enclaves to other parts of the country.



