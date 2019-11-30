



A player and driver sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire on Ifeanyi Ubah FC team bus in Kabba, Kogi state, on Friday.





The team members were on their way to Kano for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) day six fixture when the incident happened.





Ifeanyi Ubah FC is scheduled to take on Jigawa Golden stars at the Kano stadium on Sunday.





Chukwuma Ubah, chairman of the club, narrated the incident.









In a statement, the management of the club appealed to the federal government to boost security in the country.





Injured player



“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government as well as football regulatory bodies; Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by Private investors who are made to invest their hard earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football,” the statement read.





“Conclusively, fans, well wishers, supporters and Nigerians in general are kindly urged to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers in this moment of despair.”



