



Some people suspected to be gunmen Wednesday night attacked the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Oyo State, Barrister Abdulraheem Abiodun.





It was gathered that the attack involving the commissioner, his driver and his orderly happened at his residence in Ibadan, the state capital around 8.00 pm.





Abiodun was among the first set of commissioner-nominees sent to the House Of Assembly for approval by Governor Seyi Makinde in July this year.





He was later inaugurated in August 2019.





The driver of the commissioner was killed in the attack while his orderly has been hospitalised in an undisclosed hospital.





It was gathered that the yet to be identified gunmen killed his driver, while his orderly is currently hospitalised after sustaining bullet wounds.





Police authorities in the state have promised to update journalists with details of the incident soon.