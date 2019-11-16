Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, on Saturday sets aside political rivalry as he was captured smiling and exchanging pleasantries at the wedding of Tomiwa, one of the sons of Ayodele Fayose.Fayemi’s introduction by his political rival and predecessor Fayose was definitely one of the highlights of the event which had many dignitaries in attendance.To the delights of people at the event, Fayemi and Fayose who had made headlines over their political differences were vividly getting along as they laughed while chatting.The event was held at Haven Event Center in Ikeja, Lagos.