Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared an Ikwerre youth with the nickname, ‘Italian’ wanted.He made the declaration while speaking during a solidarity visit by Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide on Saturday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.Governor Wike also urged the Ikwerre ethnic nationality to work in unity for the good of the area.He said though, politicians can belong to different political parties, every Rivers son or daughter must work towards developing Rivers State.He said, “Steps have been to restore peace in different communities. An Ikwerre youth with the nickname, “Italian” has been declared wanted. The Rivers State Government will deploy resources to track him down.”Wike added, “All of us cannot be in one political party, but in belonging to different political parties, let us protect the interest of our people.“Let us as traditional rulers and leaders work for peace in our respective communities . It is in an atmosphere of peace that development can take place.“We must all work together with other ethnic groups. There is no ethnic group that produce a Governor without the support of other ethnic nationalities.“You need the support of everyone to advance any political interest in the state,” he said.He warned traditional rulers against taking sides with cultists and criminals.Wike added any traditional ruler indicted by cultists will face the full weight of the law.