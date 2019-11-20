



Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, on Tuesday inaugurated a 41-member Transition Committee in readiness for the inauguration of the incoming administration.





David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Nov. 16 governorship election and is slated to assume office on February 14, 2020.





The committee which has the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, as Chairman, also has Mr Talford Ongolo as Deputy Chairman and Mr Luka Obiri as Secretary.





Members of the committee, which includes all serving Commissioners, five Permanent Secretaries and political appointees were inaugurated on Tuesday at the Governor’s Conference Room, Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by Fidelis Soriwei, Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, said the constitution of the Transition Committee was in line with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Dickson noted that irrespective of the outcome of the several initiatives being taken by the PDP, there was still need for a proper handover process to be initiated.





“Knowing that what transpired is not an election, we have to set up a transition committee for the first time in our democratic rule.





“I thank God for the grace and enablement for making this possible for eight years and with a lot of achievements,” Dickson said.