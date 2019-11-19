Nigerian gospel singer, Sinach has welcomed her first child after five years of marriage.





The news of the arrival of her baby was announced by the senior pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome on Sunday, November 17, 2019, during their annual LIMA awards.





Sinach was called to the podium to receive the award for Song Of The Year by Pastor Chris. He then went on to announce the big news which got everyone excited.

"Thank you for that song, we are all excited with what the Lord has done in your life, of course in the life of many others standing with you here we just love you. And I told them, you just had a baby," he said





The event which was held in Lagos at the Loveworld Convocation Arena saw the congregation of the church gather to celebrate members who have excelled in music and arts in the church.





Sinach went home with a whopping $100,000 as the prize for her song 'There’s An Overflow' which won Song Of The Year. Sinach got married to her husband, Pastor Joe Egbu in 2014 in a very beautiful wedding ceremony.