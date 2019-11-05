Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Commercial activities were paralysed in parts of Balogun market on Lagos Island on Tuesday when a Plaza near the market went in flames.Investigation indicated that Brasas Plaza on Martins Street had an electrical fault on its fifth floor which led to the fire outbreak.Brasas Plaza, a five-storey building, was stocked with clothes, bags and other imported goods on every floor.Some traders, who left their businesses for the scene of the fire outbreak, said that the wild raging fire started at about 9:00 am and 10:00 am.The traders also told NAN that the building, had in previous years witnessed such fire outbreak, especially when the year was coming to an end."This is no longer new to us because every year, apart from last, this building always burns."This building is owned by one business woman. The building is not part of Balogun market," one of the traders said.As the fire raged uncontrollably on the fifth and fourth floors, many young men and were helping to salvage the yet to be burntgoods.For four hours, the Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire Service, Union Bank Bronto Skylift F42 and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) found it difficult to put out the fire.