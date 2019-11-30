Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday warned politicians to stop killing people for the sake of gaining political office.Jonathan was speaking against the backdrop of violence that trailed the elections in Bayelsa, Kogi States as well as other African countries in recent times.The immediate past president, who was honoured with an honorary degree of doctor of science at the 17th convocation of Igbinedion University, Okada, lamented that African politicians were systematically replacing military coups with civilian coups.“Let me plead with my fellow politicians, they should stop killing the people, destroying properties because people want to own office.“What happened in the last governorship elections in my state, Bayelsa and Kogi State, especially in Kogi State where a woman was burnt alive in her house, is something that should not happen in any normal society. Something is fundamentally wrong with our political system.“Only yesterday (Friday) in one African country, we were discussing the politics of our continent…most of us former Heads of State, Presidents, former Presidents and Vice Presidents. The way African politics is going, we are replacing military coup with civilian coup and that cannot sustain the continent.”