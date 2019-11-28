Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has been included in the UEFA Champions League team of this week.





UEFA released the Champions League team in a post on their official website on Thursday.





Messi was included in the team after his impressive performance for Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.





The Argentine captain scored a goal in Barca’s 3-1 victory against the Bundesliga giants at Camp Nou.





In doing so, Messi surpassed Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, by scoring against his 34th opponent in the competition.





Messi previously shared the record with Raul and Ronaldo, who have each netted against 33 different opponents in the Champions League.





The 32-year-old made the list alongside Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.





UEFA Champions League team after match-five is found below:





Kerzhakov (Zenit), Serge Aurier (Tottenham), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), S. Bender (Leverkusen), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Enock Mwepu (Salzburg), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)