A report have emerged indicating names and portfolios of aides to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo allegedly sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Some sources in the Presidency claimed that the sacking of some of Osinbajo’s aides was aimed at reducing the influence of Osinabjo.
Letters allegedly relieving the aides of the vice president of their appointments were issued to those affected yesterday, the source reportedly said.
The report claimed that while some of the aides were believed to have been relieved of their duties due to redundancy, others were of the opinion that it was due to the unfolding drama of the 2023 election.
Top the list of those allegedly sacked included: Ajibola Ajayi, the daughter of former governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, who was appointed Special Assistant, Legal to the President (VP’s office) in August 2019. Ajayi was a former Special Adviser to the President on Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, VP’s office, from October 2015 to May 2019.
Others are Lanre Osinbona, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on ICT; Imeh Okon, SSA on Infrastructure; Jide Awolowo, SA, Oil & Gas; Gambo Manzo, SA Political and Edobor Iyamu, SSA, Niger Delta.
The affected aides were said to have been deployed to different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
A source who wished not to be named told the paper: “The letters were distributed to the affected aides through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. They were not working within the precinct of the presidential villa.”
Another source disclosed that Osinbajo has retrieved the sacked letter waiting for Buhari’s return for clarification.
“The vice president has retrieved the sack letters from the affected aides. He is unhappy with the development and awaiting the return of the president from the United Kingdom,” the source said.
See the full list below:
- Jibola Ajayi – special adviser, legal
- Lanre Osinbona – senior special assistant, ICT
- Imeh Okon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure
- Jide Awolowo – special adviser, oil and gas
- Lilian Idiaghe- special adviser, research, legal and compliance
- Arukino Umukoro – special adviser, Niger Delta
- Bala Liman Mohammed – senior special assistant, Economy
- Edobor Iyamu – senior special assistant, Niger Delta
- Dolapo Bright – senior special assistant, agro allied value chain
- Toyosi Onaolapo special adviser, community engagement
- Gambo Manzo – special adviser, political
- Bisi Ogungbemi – special adviser, political matters
- Edirin Akemu – senior special assistant, industry, trade & investment
- Akin Soetan senior technical assistant, economic matters
- Aondaver Kuttuh – technical assistant, rule of law
- Ife Adebayo – special adviser, innovation
- Yussuf Ali – special adviser, power regulations
- Tola Asekun – senior special assistant, National Boundary Commission
- Morakinyo Beckley – special adviser, off grid power
- Yosola Akinbi – senior special assistant, NEC
- Tochi Nwachukwu – special adviser, power privatisation
- Bode Gbore – senior special assistant, political
- Abdulrahman Baffa Yola special adviser, political
- Kolade Sofola – special adviser, infrastructure
- Ebi Awosika – senior technical assistant, community engagement
- Muyiwa Abiodun – senior special assistant, power
- Forri Samson – Banu special adviser, entrepreneurship
- Bege Bala – special adviser, BPE
- Feyishayo Aina – senior special assistant, community engagement
- Halima Bawa – special adviser, community engagement
- Nkechi Chukwueke – special adviser, community engagement
- Ilsa Essien – special adviser, media
