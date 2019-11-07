



A report have emerged indicating names and portfolios of aides to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo allegedly sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Some sources in the Presidency claimed that the sacking of some of Osinbajo’s aides was aimed at reducing the influence of Osinabjo.





Letters allegedly relieving the aides of the vice president of their appointments were issued to those affected yesterday, the source reportedly said.





The report claimed that while some of the aides were believed to have been relieved of their duties due to redundancy, others were of the opinion that it was due to the unfolding drama of the 2023 election.





Top the list of those allegedly sacked included: Ajibola Ajayi, the daughter of former governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, who was appointed Special Assistant, Legal to the President (VP’s office) in August 2019. Ajayi was a former Special Adviser to the President on Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, VP’s office, from October 2015 to May 2019.





Others are Lanre Osinbona, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on ICT; Imeh Okon, SSA on Infrastructure; Jide Awolowo, SA, Oil & Gas; Gambo Manzo, SA Political and Edobor Iyamu, SSA, Niger Delta.





The affected aides were said to have been deployed to different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).





A source who wished not to be named told the paper: “The letters were distributed to the affected aides through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. They were not working within the precinct of the presidential villa.”





Another source disclosed that Osinbajo has retrieved the sacked letter waiting for Buhari’s return for clarification.





“The vice president has retrieved the sack letters from the affected aides. He is unhappy with the development and awaiting the return of the president from the United Kingdom,” the source said.





See the full list below:

Jibola Ajayi – special adviser, legal

Lanre Osinbona – senior special assistant, ICT

Imeh Okon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure

Jide Awolowo – special adviser, oil and gas

Lilian Idiaghe- special adviser, research, legal and compliance

Arukino Umukoro – special adviser, Niger Delta

Bala Liman Mohammed – senior special assistant, Economy

Edobor Iyamu – senior special assistant, Niger Delta

Dolapo Bright – senior special assistant, agro allied value chain

Toyosi Onaolapo special adviser, community engagement

Gambo Manzo – special adviser, political

Bisi Ogungbemi – special adviser, political matters

Edirin Akemu – senior special assistant, industry, trade & investment

Akin Soetan senior technical assistant, economic matters

Aondaver Kuttuh – technical assistant, rule of law

Ife Adebayo – special adviser, innovation

Yussuf Ali – special adviser, power regulations

Tola Asekun – senior special assistant, National Boundary Commission

Morakinyo Beckley – special adviser, off grid power

Yosola Akinbi – senior special assistant, NEC

Tochi Nwachukwu – special adviser, power privatisation

Bode Gbore – senior special assistant, political

Abdulrahman Baffa Yola special adviser, political

Kolade Sofola – special adviser, infrastructure

Ebi Awosika – senior technical assistant, community engagement

Muyiwa Abiodun – senior special assistant, power

Forri Samson – Banu special adviser, entrepreneurship

Bege Bala – special adviser, BPE

Feyishayo Aina – senior special assistant, community engagement

Halima Bawa – special adviser, community engagement

Nkechi Chukwueke – special adviser, community engagement

Ilsa Essien – special adviser, media

