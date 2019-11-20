



The Zamfara State Commissioner Of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo has lamented that cattle sellers and Fulani people are yet to adhere to the peace accord and reconciliation initiatives by the state government.





Addressing cattle sellers and market leaders at the state police command in Gusau, the state capital, the commissioner said that Fulani people could not be using reprisal attacks by killing innocent citizens who have committed no crime to warrant death.





“We have been doing all we could to ensure relative peace in the state but some people are bent on sabotaging all our efforts,” he said.





According to him, the security agencies did not want to use fire for fire operation, hence they resorted to peaceful negotiations for bandits to have a second thought.

Nagogo urged the Fulani leaders, cattle sellers as well as the market leaders to educate their members as a way of embracing peace and ensuring respect for the peace accord and reconciliation initiated by the state government.





“We would not want the security agencies to be pushed to the wall but if we are pushed to the wall, we will use force of arms and we will have no alternative than to react negatively because we were trained” the police boss lamented.





“There is nowhere in the whole world where development and progress can reign without relative peace ”





He, however, cautioned the leaders groups to help both the security agencies and the government to as a matter of necessity consolidate on the achieved peace being enjoyed in the state.





Meanwhile, the Fulani leaders, market leaders and cattle sellers agreed to give their members sound education in order to ensure peaceful and harmonious living.