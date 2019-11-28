It was also observed that the major sources of water in the area are privately dug wells within the community.
Confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Kunle Somorin, said the outbreak had killed four persons.
He said, “We are on top of the unfortunate outbreak.
“Our epidemiologists are on the ground. Doctors, nurses and other categories have been drafted to contain it. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ayinde, is there now. He confirmed four dead.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.