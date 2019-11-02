 Former Super Eagles star begins career in new sports | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Former Super Eagles star begins career in new sports

Ex-Super Eagles star Osaze Odemwingie is set to take up another career in golf following his enrolment in the Professional Golf Association (PGA) program.

Osaze, a former Lille, West Brom, QPR, and Locomotiv Moscow star retired from football in April 2019 aged 38.

But the player who had taken part in the sports as a form of recreation wants to play it professionally.

The former player took to his Twitter handle to announce that he has started his PGA training program so he can play the game professionally.




