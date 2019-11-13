Just when many thought Chidinma’s relationship with Flavour had gone cold, the duo shocked their fans when they shared a cosy picture of themselves on their respective Instagram handles.This has sparked various reactions from their fans, who believe they are now back together.On air personality, Do2dtun wrote:”Chidinma stop worrying our head, give us date. Make una marry. Wetin happen na “Recall that Flavour had explained that the chemistry between them was only about music.Flavor, in an interview with Soundcity, said their music is more authentic when they sing together and people tend to connect more.He said, “Chidinma is just my friend. Our strong vibe comes from how deeply we feel about music, sometimes, when you want to do a music video, you want to make it look real.“We are not the first people. You see the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj giving lap-dance on stage.“Are you feeling it? It’s not about the kissing. People felt the song; they were swept away by our delivery, it was so original, that’s why people were all thinking that there was something going on between us.”When asked about the kiss he gave her at their live performance in Onitsha, Anambra state, the single father of two said, “We wanted to be free!“For real, there is nothing going on. We are just very good friends and I respect her for that,” he quipped.